Marcus has 18, Appalachian State knocks off Saint Andrews (N.C.) 108-54

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 12:48 AM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Marcus Jr. scored 18 points as Appalachian State beat Saint Andrews (N.C.) 108-54 on Wednesday night.

Marcus had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Mountaineers (1-1). CJ Huntley shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Ben Ezeagu finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Priest Williams led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two blocks. Escamilla Mateu added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

