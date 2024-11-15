Manhattan takes down Fordham 78-76

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Will Sydnor’s 24 points helped Manhattan defeat Fordham 78-76 on Friday night. Sydnor added five rebounds…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Will Sydnor’s 24 points helped Manhattan defeat Fordham 78-76 on Friday night.

Sydnor added five rebounds for the Jaspers (2-1). Devin Dinkins shot 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Masiah Gilyard had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

Japhet Medor led the way for the Rams (2-2) with 23 points and three steals. Jackie Johnson III added 21 points, four assists and three steals for Fordham. Will Richardson also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Fraser Roxburgh put up eight points in the first half for Manhattan, who led 32-28 at halftime. Sydnor scored 19 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.