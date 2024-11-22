Loyola Chicago takes home win streak into matchup with Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-0) Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Tulsa aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Ramblers have gone 4-0 at home. Loyola Chicago ranks sixth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 0-1 away from home. Tulsa averages 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 84.0 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 81.2 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Ramblers.

Tyshawn Archie is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

