Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Leonardo Bettiol scores 22…

Leonardo Bettiol scores 22 to propel Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 107-74

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 1:16 AM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 107-74 win over Howard Payne in a season opener on Monday night.

Bettiol had eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Quion Williams added 20 points while shooting 9 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line with eight rebounds. Dontrez Williams shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Hudson Johnson, who finished with 25 points, five assists and three steals. Riley Fornerette added 23 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up