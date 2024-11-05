Leonardo Bettiol scores 22 to propel Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 107-74

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 107-74 win over Howard Payne in a season…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 107-74 win over Howard Payne in a season opener on Monday night.

Bettiol had eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Quion Williams added 20 points while shooting 9 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line with eight rebounds. Dontrez Williams shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Hudson Johnson, who finished with 25 points, five assists and three steals. Riley Fornerette added 23 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.