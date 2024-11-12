Lane’s 14 lead Delaware past Iona 64-58

Niels Lane and Tahron Allen each scored 14 points to help Delaware defeat Iona 64-58 on Tuesday night.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Niels Lane and Tahron Allen each scored 14 points to help Delaware defeat Iona 64-58 on Tuesday night.

Lane added six rebounds and four steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-1). Allen finished 6 of 11 from the field.

Yaphet Moundi finished with 16 points, 18 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Gaels (0-3). Dejour Reaves added 16 points and two steals.

Allen scored 11 points in the first half for Delaware, who led 30-18 at the break. Lane led the way with eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

