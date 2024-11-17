Keeshawn Barthelemy scores 15 in balanced attack as Oregon rolls past Troy 82-61

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and Oregon cruised to an 82-61…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and Oregon cruised to an 82-61 victory over Troy on Sunday.

Barthelemy made 4 of 6 shots with three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for the Ducks (4-0).

TJ Bamba had 13 points and Nate Bittle scored 12 with eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Oregon. Supreme Cook added 11 points off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting. Brandon Angel scored 10.

Myles Rigsby scored 15 on 6-for-12 shooting before fouling out for the Trojans (2-2). Troy shot 12% from 3-point range, missing 22 of 25 attempts.

Oregon scored the first eight points and led 12-1 on a tip-in by Bittle. Bamba’s layup off a Troy turnover upped the Ducks advantage to 21-6 with 9:50 left before halftime.

Thomas Dowd’s layup cut the Trojans’ deficit to single digits at 26-17 at the 5-minute mark. But Barthelemy answered with two 3-pointers and two free throws in a 12-2 run for a 38-19 lead. Rigsby followed two foul shots with a dunk to get Troy within 15 at halftime.

Bamba opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Jadrian Tracey had a fastbreak layup to up the Ducks’ lead to 20 three minutes in and they were never threatened from there.

Oregon shot 52% from the floor, made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc and 17 of 19 at the foul line.

Troy shot 37% from the floor and hit 8 of 10 foul shots.

Oregon travels to play Oregon State on Thursday.

