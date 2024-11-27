Jones leads South Carolina State against Marshall after 23-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Marshall after Drayton Jones scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 72-62 win against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Thundering Herd have gone 3-1 at home. Marshall is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. South Carolina State averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Marshall scores 75.0 points, 8.3 more per game than the 66.7 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 11.5 more points per game (81.9) than Marshall allows (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is scoring 16.4 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Thundering Herd.

Jones is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.