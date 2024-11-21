Jonah Pierce’s double-double helps Presbyterian slip past Stephen F. Austin 58-55 in OT

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jonah Pierce finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Presbyterian slip past Stephen F.…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jonah Pierce finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Presbyterian slip past Stephen F. Austin 58-55 in overtime on Thursday night at the Axe ‘Em Classic.

Carl Parrish scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. for the Blue Hose (3-3). Kory Mincy contributed 11 points and three steals.

The Lumberjacks (2-3) were led by Matt Hayman, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Juhlawnei Stone added nine points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Keith Lamar finished with nine points.

Hayman hit a jumper for Stephen F. Austin with 25 seconds left to force overtime tied at 52.

Presbyterian used four free throws to outscore the Lumberjacks 6-3 in OT.

