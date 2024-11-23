Johnson’s 18 help Akron knock off Omaha 92-84

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 18 points in Akron’s 92-84 victory against Omaha on Saturday night. Johnson added…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 18 points in Akron’s 92-84 victory against Omaha on Saturday night.

Johnson added five assists for the Zips (3-2). Isaiah Gray scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Amani Lyles had 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Marquel Sutton led the way for the Mavericks (2-5) with 26 points and six rebounds. Lance Waddles added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Omaha. JJ White also had 16 points.

Akron led 40-36 at halftime, with Gray racking up 12 points. Tavari Johnson scored a team-high 12 points for Akron after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

