Johnson, Fordham Rams to host Hargrove, Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (3-2) at Fordham Rams (3-2) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is…

Drexel Dragons (3-2) at Fordham Rams (3-2)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Fordham for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Rams have gone 2-0 in home games. Fordham is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

The Dragons are 1-1 in road games. Drexel is seventh in the CAA scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Yame Butler averaging 7.6.

Fordham averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rams.

Kobe Magee is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.