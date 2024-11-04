Jenkins’ 19 help Seton Hall defeat Saint Peter’s 57-53

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins scored 19 points as Seton Hall beat Saint Peter’s 57-53 on Monday night. Jenkins…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins scored 19 points as Seton Hall beat Saint Peter’s 57-53 on Monday night.

Jenkins had six rebounds for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe scored 10 points while going 2 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Dylan Addae-Wusu had eight points and shot 2 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Peacocks were led in scoring by Bryce Eaton, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Marcus Randolph added nine points for Saint Peter’s. Armoni Zeigler also had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Jenkins put up 10 points in the first half for Seton Hall, who led 32-27 at the break. Seton Hall took the lead for good with 5:01 left in the second half on a layup from Aligbe to make it a 51-50 game.

