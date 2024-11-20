Jackson scores 19 as South Dakota State beats Southern Miss 101-76

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jaden Jackson scored 19 points as South Dakota State beat Southern Miss 101-76 on Wednesday night.…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jaden Jackson scored 19 points as South Dakota State beat Southern Miss 101-76 on Wednesday night.

Jackson had 10 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (4-1). Oscar Cluff scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and added nine rebounds. Kalen Garry shot 3 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) were led by Neftali Alvarez, who posted 13 points. Christian Watson added 12 points and two steals for Southern Miss. Denijay Harris also had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.