Higgins’ 20 lead Lehigh over D-III Valley Forge 100-53

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 20 points in Lehigh’s 100-53 victory against Valley Forge on Wednesday night.…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 20 points in Lehigh’s 100-53 victory against Valley Forge on Wednesday night.

Higgins added eight rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (1-4). Ben Knostman scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jake Pike finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Patriots were led in scoring by Michael Gaines, who finished with 13 points. Isaiah Reece added 13 points and two steals for Valley Forge. Zavien Dillingham finished with nine points and two steals.

Lehigh took the lead with 18:53 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 50-29 at halftime, with Higgins racking up 16 points. Lehigh extended its lead to 87-46 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run. Pike scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.