Georgetown secures 69-57 victory over Fairfield

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thomas Sorber scored 25 points as Georgetown beat Fairfield 69-57 on Saturday night.

Sorber also contributed nine rebounds for the Hoyas (2-0). Jayden Epps shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Micah Peavy had eight points and shot 3 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Stags (0-2) were led by Braden Sparks, who recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Jamie Bergens added 12 points for Fairfield. Prophet Johnson also recorded seven points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

