Florida State goes to 3-0 with 72-52 win over Tarleton State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State spread the minutes and the scoring around as the Seminoles pulled away from Tarleton State 72-52 on Tuesday night.

Daquan Davis scored nine points and four Seminoles added eight each as 12 players scored and 10 players saw double-digit minutes with no starter playing over 19 minutes. Jamir Watkins, who was named co-ACC player of the week after a 30-point performance against Rice, finished with eight points on 1-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes.

The Seminoles (3-0) shot 44%, made 24 of 38 free throws and scored 18 points off 21 Tigers turnovers, though Florida State had 16 turnovers of its own.

Chris Mpaka had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead Tarleton State (0-3). Matt Krass, added 11 points and his brother Nick had 10. Bubu Benjamin also had 11 points.

Leading 33-28 at halftime, Bostyn Holt made two buckets to start the second half. Malique Ewin then spun to the bucket and scored and seconds later added a jumper in the paint as Florida State took its first double-digit lead. The Seminoles went on to outscore the Texans 19-5 to open the second half and lead 52-33. Florida State led by as many as 25.

The Seminoles went on top for good after a Daquan Davis 3-pointer 6 1/2 minutes into the game. Matt Krass hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Seminoles’ lead to five at the half.

The Seminoles are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2020.

