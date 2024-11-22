Florida A&M defeats Trinity Baptist 110-68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shaqir O’Neal scored 26 points as Florida A&M beat Trinity Baptist 110-68 on Friday night. O’Neal…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shaqir O’Neal scored 26 points as Florida A&M beat Trinity Baptist 110-68 on Friday night.

O’Neal added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Rattlers (1-4). Milton Matthews scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Sterling Young shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Xavier Rose finished with 23 points and four assists for the Eagles. Jacquez Anderson added 11 points for Trinity Baptist. Diego Fernandez also had 10 points and four assists.

