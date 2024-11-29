Falslev scores 28, Utah State downs North Texas 61-57, wins NIT Season Tip-Off

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 28 points as Utah State beat North Texas 61-57 on Friday night to…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 28 points as Utah State beat North Texas 61-57 on Friday night to win the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Falslev had five rebounds for the Aggies (7-0). Ian Martinez shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line to add 12 points. Dexter Akanno shot 2 of 4 from the field to finish with four points.

Atin Wright finished with 17 points and two steals for the Mean Green (6-2). Grant Newell added 12 points for North Texas. Brenen Lorient also had eight points and three blocks.

Falslev scored 10 points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 25-23. Falslev scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Utah State to a four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

