Drexel secures 83-71 win over Chicago State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Magee had 23 points in Drexel’s 83-71 win against Chicago State on Tuesday.

Magee had nine rebounds for the Dragons (5-3). Yame Butler shot 6 of 10 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line to add 20 points. Cole Hargrove went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Troy McCoy finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (0-8). Jalen Forrest added 14 points for Chicago State. Matthew Robinson finished with 10 points and two steals.

Jason Drake led Drexel in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 35-28 at the break. Magee scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

