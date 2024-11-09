Doucet scores 17 as Winthrop knocks off Little Rock 82-67

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 17 points in Winthrop’s 82-67 victory over Little Rock on Saturday. Doucet…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 17 points in Winthrop’s 82-67 victory over Little Rock on Saturday.

Doucet added seven rebounds for the Eagles (2-0). Tommy Kamarad added 13 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line and had five rebounds. Kasen Harrison shot 3 of 4 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Trojans (1-1) were led in scoring by Johnathan Lawson, who finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jordan Jefferson added 11 points and two steals for Little Rock. Tuongthach Gatkek also had 11 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

