Dorn scores 21 as Elon knocks off Navy 69-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Dorn’s 21 points helped Elon defeat Navy 69-63 on Saturday night.

Dorn shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 6 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Phoenix (4-3). TK Simpkins scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. TJ Simpkins had 15 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line.

The Midshipmen (3-5) were led by Austin Benigni, who recorded 18 points. Sam Krist added 12 points and two steals for Navy. Cam Cole also recorded 11 points.

