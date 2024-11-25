Denver Pioneers square off against the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-1) vs. Denver Pioneers (3-3) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -6.5; over/under…

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-1) vs. Denver Pioneers (3-3)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge and Denver meet at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana.

The Pioneers have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Denver is seventh in the Summit League with 11.5 assists per game led by DeAndre Craig averaging 4.2.

The Matadors have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. CSU Northridge averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Keonte Jones with 4.0.

Denver scores 77.0 points, 8.4 more per game than the 68.6 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge scores 6.6 more points per game (83.8) than Denver allows to opponents (77.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Shogbonyo is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Pioneers.

Jones is averaging 16.4 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and 1.6 blocks for the Matadors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

