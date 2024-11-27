Delonnie Hunt scores 28 points and Richmond wins 73-60 over Ball State

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt’s 28 points helped Richmond defeat Ball State 73-60 on Wednesday night. Mikkel Tyne added…

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt’s 28 points helped Richmond defeat Ball State 73-60 on Wednesday night.

Mikkel Tyne added 22 points for the Spiders (4-4).

The Cardinals (3-5) were led by Jermahri Hill, who recorded 22 points. Ball State also got 18 points from Juan Sebastian Gorosito.

Tyne scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Richmond to the 13-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

