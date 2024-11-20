De La Rosa’s 21 help Columbia remain undefeated with 80-72 win against Long Island

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa’s 21 points helped Columbia defeat LIU 80-72 on Wednesday night. De…

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa’s 21 points helped Columbia defeat LIU 80-72 on Wednesday night.

De La Rosa also added three steals for the Lions (6-0). Avery Brown scored 17 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Kenny Noland shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, to finish with 15 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Lions.

The Sharks (2-3) were led by Malachi Davis, who posted 22 points. LIU also got 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals from Terell Strickland. Blake Lander also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

