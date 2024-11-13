Dawson Baker scores 22 points, Keba Keita adds double-double to help BYU roll past Queens 99-55

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Dawson Baker made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Keba Keita had a double-double and BYU…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Dawson Baker made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Keba Keita had a double-double and BYU jumped out early and beat Queens 99-55 on Wednesday night.

BYU (3-0) opened on a 28-2 run and built a 51-26 halftime advantage. Trevin Knell scored 14 first-half points for the Cougars and Egor Demin added nine. The Cougars shot 64.5% (20 of 31) and made seven 3-pointers before the break.

Baker hit back-to-back 3s to stretch the Cougars’ lead to 91-48 with 6:09 to play.

Queens, which lost to Utah 96-65, is the second school to play the Utes and BYU on back-to-back nights since the 1998-99 season. Coppin State did it during the 2016-17.

Baker was 8 of 10 from the floor and 6 of 7 from long range. Keita finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for his second-straight double-double and the fifth of his career. Knell scored 16 points and Demin added 14.

Maban Jabriel and Jaxon Pollard each scored nine points to lead Queens (2-2).

BYU extended its non-conference home win streak to 17 games. Kevin Young is the sixth BYU head coach in program history to win his first three games at the helm. The Cougars have yet to trail in a game.

