Davidson’s 15 points, Sanders’ game-winner lead Nevada past VCU 64-61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Davidson led Nevada with 15 points and Kobe Sanders sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left as the Wolf Pack beat VCU 64-61 on Friday night.

Davidson had five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-1). Sanders shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to add 10 points.

Zeb Jackson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Rams (4-2). Max Shulga added 17 points and four steals and Joe Bamisile recorded 12 points.

Justin McBride scored five points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 34-23. Davidson led Nevada with 13 points in the second half.

