Corey scores 18 in South Alabama’s 70-64 victory against Nicholls State

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Myles Corey had 18 points in South Alabama’s 70-64 win against Nicholls State on Friday night.

Corey also contributed six rebounds and eight assists for the Jaguars (1-1). Dylan Fasoyiro scored 17 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Judah Brown had 15 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

Ike Cornish finished with 18 points for the Colonels (0-2). Nicholls State also got 17 points and six rebounds from Brian Myles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

