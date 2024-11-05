Colorado uses balanced attack, depth to subdue Eastern Washington 76-56

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Reserves Sebastian Rancik scored 13 points and Trevor Baskin scored 12 points and Colorado took control…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Reserves Sebastian Rancik scored 13 points and Trevor Baskin scored 12 points and Colorado took control after halftime and beat Eastern Washington 76-56 on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

Javon Ruffin added 12 points for Colorado and Andrej Jakimovski 11.

Nic McClain scored 16 points for the Eagles and Vice Zanki scored 12 shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Eastern Washington led 31-25 at halftime, and with 13:51 remaining, the Eagles’ Mason Williams made a 3-pointer to make it 42-35 in favor of EWU. But Colorado turned the momentum and over the next eight minutes outscored the Eagles 23-5. Trevor Baskin’s layup with 5:55 remaining gave Colorado its first double-digit lead at t 58-47.

The Eagles raced to a 21-6 lead as Vice Zanki made three 3s before the midway mark of the first half.

Colorado overcame its 18 turnovers with the help of a 43-24 rebounding advantage.

The Buffs moved their all-time record to 5-0 against Eastern Washington.

