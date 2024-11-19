Cal Poly visits Jihad and Arizona State

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Cal Poly after Basheer Jihad scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 81-66 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Sun Devils are 2-0 in home games. Arizona State is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs are 1-2 on the road. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Mac Riniker averaging 5.8.

Arizona State averages 76.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 78.4 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 11.0 more points per game (81.4) than Arizona State gives up (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jihad is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Isaac Jessup is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

