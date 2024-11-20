Bruns and South Dakota host Western Michigan

South Dakota Coyotes (4-1) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1.5;…

South Dakota Coyotes (4-1) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-3)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Western Michigan after Isaac Bruns scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 92-69 win against the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.

The Broncos are 2-1 on their home court. Western Michigan has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.

The Coyotes are 0-1 on the road. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit League with 13.2 assists per game led by Chase Forte averaging 3.6.

Western Michigan averages 71.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 74.8 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 18.2 more points per game (86.0) than Western Michigan gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaughn Hannah is shooting 46.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Broncos.

Bruns is shooting 54.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Coyotes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

