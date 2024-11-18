Barry Evans scores 25 to help Bryant hold off Delaware 85-84

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Barry Evans finished with 25 points to help Bryant hold on for an 85-84 victory over…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Barry Evans finished with 25 points to help Bryant hold on for an 85-84 victory over Delaware on Monday night.

Evans added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Earl Timberlake totaled 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kam Farris scored 13.

John Camden led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2) with 27 points, two steals and two blocks. Cavan Reilly added 15 points and two steals. Niels Lane contributed 13 points and two steals. Camden’s three-point play with 25 seconds left accounted for the final points.

Evans scored 11 points in the first half for Bryant, who led 46-44 at the break. Bryant turned a two-point second-half lead into a nine-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 53-44 lead with 18:20 left in the half. Evans scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.