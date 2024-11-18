Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Barry Evans scores 25…

Barry Evans scores 25 to help Bryant hold off Delaware 85-84

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 9:17 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Barry Evans finished with 25 points to help Bryant hold on for an 85-84 victory over Delaware on Monday night.

Evans added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Earl Timberlake totaled 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kam Farris scored 13.

John Camden led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2) with 27 points, two steals and two blocks. Cavan Reilly added 15 points and two steals. Niels Lane contributed 13 points and two steals. Camden’s three-point play with 25 seconds left accounted for the final points.

Evans scored 11 points in the first half for Bryant, who led 46-44 at the break. Bryant turned a two-point second-half lead into a nine-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 53-44 lead with 18:20 left in the half. Evans scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up