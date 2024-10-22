Penn State looking to keep building in 2nd season under Mike Rhoades

Penn State (16-17, 9-11 Big Ten) Coach Mike Rhoades enters his second season in Happy Valley on more even footing.…

Penn State (16-17, 9-11 Big Ten)

Coach Mike Rhoades enters his second season in Happy Valley on more even footing. He spent his initial weeks with the team last year rebuilding a depleted roster in the wake of former coach Micah Shrewsberry’s departure. Rhoades excelled with the quick turnaround. The gritty Nittany Lions tested opponents and won four of their last seven Big Ten games. Although a second-round loss in the conference tournament ended their season, the Nittany Lions believe they have the pieces to make it farther in the expanded Big Ten.

Players to watch

Ace Baldwin Jr., the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is the team’s leading returning scorer (14.2 PPG) and the Nittany Lions’ most well-rounded talent. The fifth-year senior has 1,000-plus points, 600-plus assists and 250-plus steals in his career.

Fellow guards Nick Kern Jr. and Puff Johnson return after averaging 8.7 and 7.3 points per game respectively. Rangy forward Zach Hicks played big minutes last year and is the team’s leading returning rebounder (3.9).

Hicks will get help down low, presumably from vaunted recruit Miles Goodman. The 6-foot-11 freshman averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals per game through his final three high school seasons.

Departures and arrivals

Qudus Wahab ended his last season as the Nittany Lions’ leading rebounder (7.8). Rhoades will need to find someone to bolster the team’s forward depth in addition to Hicks and Goodman.

Rhoades added Freddie Dilione V, Eli Rice, Yanic Niederhauser and Kachi Nzeh from the transfer portal while freshmen guards Jahvin Carter and Dominick Stewart are looking to make an impact in their first collegiate seasons.

Top games

Penn Sate opens at home against Binghamton on Nov. 4 before playing Virginia Tech in the Hall of Fame Classic in Baltimore on Nov. 15. The Nittany Lions open Big Ten play against Purdue on Dec. 5 at home before visiting Rutgers on Dec. 10 for their first conference road trip.

A trip to Philadelphia’s Palestra to play Indiana looms on Jan. 5. On Jan. 30, Penn State will return to its old arena when it hosts Ohio State at Rec Hall.

Facts and figures

Rhoades is 192-130 over 10 seasons at Rice, Virginia Commonwealth and Penn State. … Penn State was 2-2 against AP Top 25 teams last season. … Penn State’s 75.2 points per game in Big Ten play was its second-highest output in the program’s 32 years in the conference after the 2000-01 team (75.4 PPG). … The Nittany Lions led the Big Ten in steals per game (8.3), turnover margin (plus-3.6) and 3-point percentage defense (30.3%).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.