Illinois has roster overhaul, looks to transform talented newcomers into another winning team

Illinois (29-9, 14-6 Big Ten)

The Illini won the Big Ten tournament, made it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005 and were ranked No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll last season.

However, four of their five starters are gone, including first-round NBA draft pick Terrance Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins, who transferred to Kansas State after averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Most of their bench depth is gone, too.

Illinois has restocked its roster with talented transfers and freshmen for Coach Brad Underwood’s eighth season at the helm. The Illini have had five straight 20-victory seasons but how quickly the newcomers can mesh as a team will be key this year.

Players to watch

Ty Rodgers (junior, G/F, 6-6, 6.2 ppg, 5.3 rebounds). The Illini’s lone returning starter led the team with 87 offensive rebounds last season. He didn’t shoot a 3-pointer last year, but worked on his shot during the summer so he can add an outside game to his arsenal. With all the departures, he is expected to be team leader on and off the court.

Will Riley (freshman, F, 6-8). The highest-ranked Illini recruit since Dee Brown in 2002 has attracted the attention of NBA scouts and is projected as a possible first-round pick in the NBA draft.

Morez Johnson Jr. (freshman, F, 6-9). The 2024 Illinois Mr. Basketball is being counted on to control the paint for the Illini, much needed on a team filled with outside shooters.

Departures and arrivals

Gone are fifth-year college players and starters Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier and Shannon, and Hawkins, a fourth-year player.

Five players are in from the transfer portal: Champaign native Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Ben Humrichous (Evansville), Tre White (Louisville), Carey Booth (Notre Dame) and Jake Davis (Mercer). The freshman class includes international players Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic, in addition to Johnson and Riley.

Top games

The Illini open at home Nov. 4 against Eastern Illinois. They have games vs. Top 25 opponents sprinkled throughout their schedule: No. 2 Alabama (Nov. 20), No. 7 Duke (Feb. 22), No. 12 Tennessee (Dec. 14), No. 14 Purdue (March 7), No. 16 Arkansas (Nov. 28), No. 17 Indiana (Jan. 14), No. 22 UCLA (Jan. 11) and No. 25 Rutgers (Feb. 5).

Facts and figures

This is the first time since the 2018-19 season that Illinois isn’t ranked in the AP preseason poll, but the team is just outside at No. 26 … Illinois’ 29 victories last year were the third-most in program history. … The Illini have an international flavor on their roster with players from Canada, Croatia and Lithuania.

