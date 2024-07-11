George Mason gives basketball coach Tony Skinn a one-year contract extension

George Mason has signed basketball coach Tony Skinn to a one-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

Athletic director Marvin Lewis announced the deal Thursday. In his first season as coach, Skinn led the Patriots to 20 regular-season wins for the first time since 2011-12. The school did not announce financial terms.

“We are committed to Tony and excited about the success our men’s basketball program accomplished on and off the court in his first season as our head coach,” Lewis said.

Skinn thanked the George Mason administration for its support of his program.

“We are establishing a standard of excellence that our fans and supporters can be proud of,” Skinn said. “We can’t wait for November.”

George Mason’s 13-2 start last season matched the 1983-84 team for best in school history. It finished 20-12.

