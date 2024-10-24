No. 3 UConn reloads for a run at a threepeat and coach Dan Hurley says he might have deeper team

UConn (37-3, 18-2 Big East) Despite losing three starters to the NBA, UConn won a second straight national title last…

UConn (37-3, 18-2 Big East)

Despite losing three starters to the NBA, UConn won a second straight national title last season. The third-ranked Huskies are looking to become the first team since John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins in the early 1970s to win three in a row at the highest level of men’s basketball. Alex Karaban is the only returning starter, but coach Dan Hurley thinks this might be his deepest team yet.

Players to watch

Karaban (senior, F, 6-8, 13.3 ppg). Karaban considered turning pro but a threepeat chance was too much to pass up. He had 81 3-pointers a season ago but will he get as many open looks with UConn losing some talented offensive players?

Aidan Mahaney (junior, G, 6-3, 13.9 ppg). Mahaney led Saint Mary’s in scoring and with 83 3-pointers last season. He could fill a role similar to Cam Spencer, another former transfer. His 87 assists as a sophomore is an indication of his full skill set.

Liam McNeeley (freshman, F, 6-7). Last year, it was Stephon Castle playing a key role as a freshman for UConn. Now it is McNeeley’s turn.

Departures and arrivals

Castle, Donovan Clingan, Spencer and Tristen Newton were all selected in the 2024 NBA draft as the Huskies lost four starters.

Mahaney and former Michigan post player Tarris Reed Jr. were brought in and could fill key roles. McNeeley is joined by fellow freshmen Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham.

Top games

Baylor at UConn, Dec. 4: This could be the best home game of the season with a pair of top-10 teams squaring off. UConn at Texas, Dec. 8: UConn will see a familiar face as former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma landed with the Longhorns. Gonzaga vs UConn, Dec. 14: A brutal three-game stretch concludes with a huge non-conference clash at Madison Square Garden. Creighton at UConn, Jan. 18: Creighton was picked to finish second to UConn in the Big East preseason media poll.

Facts and figures

Seven of the 12 players for UConn are either freshmen or sophomores. … UConn’s Karaban, Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson are the only players to be a part of the last two national championship runs … UConn was the underdog just twice last season and lost both games.

