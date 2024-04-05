Purdue Boilermakers play the NC State Wolfpack in Final 4

NC State Wolfpack (26-14, 15-11 ACC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (33-4, 18-4 Big Ten) Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

NC State Wolfpack (26-14, 15-11 ACC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (33-4, 18-4 Big Ten)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue squares off against NC State in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Boilermakers have gone 18-4 against Big Ten teams, with a 15-0 record in non-conference play. Purdue is first in the Big Ten with 18.9 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 7.5.

The Wolfpack are 15-11 in ACC play. NC State scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Purdue makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). NC State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 25 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 62.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

