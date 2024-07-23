High school star Edwards among South Carolina newbies seeking a place with defending national champs

Joyce Edwards has started what might be her most challenging task yet — finding where the McDonald's All-American and third-rated prospect in the country fits in for defending national champion South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards has started what might be her most challenging task yet — finding where the McDonald's All-American and third-rated prospect in the country fits in for defending national champion South Carolina.

Edwards, at 6-foot-3, is considered the latest centerpiece post player the Gamecocks have developed into national champions that includes WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, last year’s WNBA rookie of the year in Aliyah Boston and this spring’s first-round draft pick in Kamilla Cardoso.

Is Edwards ready for that legacy?

“That’s a good question,” Edwards said Tuesday, several weeks into summer workouts. “I really think it’s one day at a time. That’s my mindset.”

Edwards has been a focal point of any team she’s with. She was a co-MVP along with No. 1-ranked prospect Sarah Strong in the East’s McDonald’s All-American game blowout back in April.

Edwards was MVP for the U.S. U18 team that won the FIBA AmeriCup gold medal last month. These days, she’s going against rising junior Ashlyn Watkins each session on the court and learning each practice what she must do to have an impact.

The Gamecocks lost almost no one, outside of Cardoso, from the team that went 38-0 and became the first undefeated NCAA Tournament championship winner in eight seasons.

The post is particularly packed with Watkins — who has had the only two dunks during games in South Carolina history — along with fourth year player Sania Feagin and 6-5 Sakima Walker, a reserve on last year’s championship team.

Edwards will have to compete for time with 6-2 Chloe Kitts, a rising junior whose versatility was essential to the perfect season, and sophomore Adhel Tac, a 6-5 player who joined South Carolina at midseason to finish rehabbing an injured knee.

Edwards understands the struggle she could have finding her spot. After all, Wilson started one game her freshman season in 2014-15, although she averaged better than 20 minutes an appearance and averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds off the bench.

“I’m OK with that,” Edwards said with smile. “I know other people are going to have their own opinion about coming in with all this hype.

“I know other people are going to have expectations of me,” she continued, “But it doesn’t matter.”

Edwards may be selling herself short.

Another newcomer, Arkansas transfer Maryam Dauda, said Edwards has held her ground with the more experienced Watkins and Feagin. “She does not look like a freshman,” Dauda said.

Dauda, among three first-year players this fall, is a 6-4 junior who brings Southeastern Conference experience having started 35 games last season for the Razorbacks. Dauda led her team in field goal percentage, blocked shots and offensive rebounds.

Dauda also understands, despite her college seasoning, finding floor time won’t be easy. She remembers how nervous she was at her first workout when Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley came over and calmed her down.

“It’s OK to mess up. Everybody else here, they messed up two or three times going through drills their first time,” Dauda recalled. “From that moment on, I was OK.”

Madisen McDaniel is a point guard from Maryland who was ranked 14th nationally among the top prospects by ESPN.com. She, too, will have a hard time finding space with dynamic guards including backcourt starters Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao, along with freshmen star like MiLaysia Fulwiley, the SEC Tournament MVP, and Tessa Johnson, who led the Gamecocks with 19 points in the national title victory over Iowa in April.

McDaniel, like Edwards and Dauda, just wants to put in the work and let her game take care of the rest. McDaniel said Johnson, who was the country’s top high school point guard when she arrived, has helped her with the transition to college and playing the way Staley demands.

“It’s been good, (Johnson) has taken me under her wing because she was in the same boat I am, behind guys,” McDaniel said. “She’s teaching me a lot.”

