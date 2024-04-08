Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. to go through NBA pre-draft process before deciding on future

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points a game this season,…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points a game this season, is entering the NBA draft with the potential to rejoin the Gators for his senior year.

Clayton, a 6-foot-3 junior from Lake Wales who became a father in December, plans to go through the pre-draft process before deciding whether to forgo his final year of college eligibility. He has until 11:59 p.m. on May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to Florida.

Clayton made his announcement on social media Monday, saying he would “return to no other than the University of Florida” if the NBA path doesn’t pan out. It gives coach Todd Golden and the Gators hope that Clayton could remain another year in Gainesville.

He transferred to Florida after two seasons at Iona.

Clayton hit 43% of his shots in 2023-24, including 36.5% from 3-point range. He finished with the program’s highest-scoring season since Anthony Roberson averaged 17.9 points in 2003-04. Clayton’s average was the fifth-best mark in school history.

Clayton scored at least 20 points in nine of Florida’s final 14 games, including a career-high 33 in a first-round loss to Colorado in the NCAA Tournament.

