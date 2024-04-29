FAU’s Vladislav Goldin to join Dusty May at Michigan, pulls name out of NBA draft

Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a…

Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a graduate transfer at Michigan.

Goldin’s decision was first reported Monday by ESPN. The Michigan men’s basketball program reposted the news on its X account.

The 7-foot-1, 240-pound Goldin averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 67% for the Owls last season. He had declared for the draft on April 2 but with the option to return to school. Goldin, who is from Russia, played one season at Texas Tech before transferring to FAU.

May was announced as Michigan’s coach on March 24 after six seasons at FAU, which he led to the NCAA Final Four in 2023.

Goldin is the sixth player from the transfer portal to land at Michigan. The Wolverines fired fifth-year coach Juwan Howard on March 18 after an 8-24 season.

Meanwhile, Belmont’s Cade Tyson announced on social media that he would transfer to North Carolina, where he will have two years of eligibility. Tyson averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season and he was second in Division I in 3-point shooting percentage at 46.5%.

And Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney has announced he’s joining UConn in its quest for a third straight national title.

Mahaney told ESPN he chose UConn because he wants to compete for a championship and is ready to join the Huskies in “that journey toward continued greatness.”

Mahaney averaged 13.9 points per game in two seasons with the Gaels and shot 37.5% from 3-point range.

He joins former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. in joining the Huskies from the portal. UConn also announced last week the addition of top recruit Liam McNeeley, a 6-foot-7 wing who had decommitted from Indiana last month.

UConn may lose all five of its starters from the 2024 national championship team. Guards Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer are out of eligibility and 7-2 center Donovan Clingan, guard Stephon Castle and wing Alex Karaban have all declared for the NBA draft, though Karaban is retaining his college eligibility and has not made a final decision on whether to leave the program.

