Wisconsin meets Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

Maryland Terrapins (16-16, 8-13 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland Terrapins (16-16, 8-13 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Maryland meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers have gone 11-9 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Wisconsin is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 74.4 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten games is 8-13. Maryland is 1-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wisconsin averages 74.4 points, 9.2 more per game than the 65.2 Maryland allows. Maryland averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 9.6 points. AJ Storr is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jahmir Young averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Julian Reese is averaging 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

