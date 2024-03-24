San Diego State and Yale play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Yale Bulldogs (23-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (25-10, 13-8 MWC) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT…

Yale Bulldogs (23-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (25-10, 13-8 MWC)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -5.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State squares off against Yale in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC games is 13-8, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 10.2.

The Bulldogs are 13-3 against Ivy League teams. Yale is second in the Ivy League allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

San Diego State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is averaging 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Elijah Saunders is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Danny Wolf is averaging 14.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.