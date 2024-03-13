Saint Joseph’s defeats George Mason 64-57 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Brown had 16 points and Saint Joseph’s beat George Mason 64-57 on Wednesday in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Brown had 16 points and Saint Joseph’s beat George Mason 64-57 on Wednesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Ninth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (20-12) advances to play top-seeded Richmond in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Brown shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Hawks. Rasheer Fleming added 14 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Lynn Greer III had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Patriots (20-12) were led in scoring by Baraka Okojie, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Amari Kelly added 14 points and four blocks for George Mason. Darius Maddox also recorded 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead with 18:18 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Xzayvier Brown racking up 10 points. Cameron Brown scored a team-high 14 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.