Ohio State and Virginia Tech play in NIT matchup

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14, 10-11 ACC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (21-13, 10-12 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Virginia Tech play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buckeyes are 10-12 against Big Ten opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 75.3 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Hokies are 10-11 against ACC teams. Virginia Tech averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Ohio State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

