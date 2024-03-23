Northern Colorado, Cleveland State square off in CBI Tournament

Cleveland State Vikings (20-14, 13-10 Horizon League) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-13, 12-7 Big Sky) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 11…

Cleveland State Vikings (20-14, 13-10 Horizon League) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-13, 12-7 Big Sky)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and Cleveland State meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bears are 12-7 against Big Sky opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado has an 8-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings are 13-10 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State is eighth in the Horizon League with 13.4 assists per game led by Drew Lowder averaging 2.9.

Northern Colorado averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 76.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 77.8 Northern Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 11 points and 4.7 assists for the Bears. Saint Thomas is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 19.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Lowder is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

