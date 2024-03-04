Johnson leads New Orleans against Texas A&M-CC after 31-point game

New Orleans Privateers (9-20, 4-12 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (9-20, 4-12 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -14; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jordan Johnson scored 31 points in New Orleans’ 87-80 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders are 11-2 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 3.0.

The Privateers are 4-12 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is seventh in the Southland with 12.2 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 3.9.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M-CC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Islanders. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Johnson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Tyson Jackson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

