Iowa State Cyclones take on the Washington State Cougars in second round

Washington State Cougars (25-9, 15-7 Pac-12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (28-7, 16-5 Big 12)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -6.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State and No. 25 Washington State meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cyclones are 16-5 against Big 12 opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Iowa State is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 75.7 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Cougars’ record in Pac-12 action is 15-7. Washington State has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Washington State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

