Iona Gaels take on the Manhattan Jaspers in MAAC Tournament

Manhattan Jaspers (7-22, 4-16 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (15-16, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iona and Manhattan square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Gaels are 10-10 against MAAC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Iona is third in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Jaspers are 4-16 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iona is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Gordon is averaging 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shaquil Bender averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Seydou Traore is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

