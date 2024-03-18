Howard Bison and Wagner Seahawks meet in the First 4

Wagner Seahawks (16-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. Howard Bison (18-16, 12-5 MEAC) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (16-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. Howard Bison (18-16, 12-5 MEAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Wagner meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Bison are 12-5 against MEAC opponents and 6-11 in non-conference play. Howard ranks sixth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Seahawks are 10-9 in NEC play. Wagner is sixth in college basketball allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Howard averages 75.1 points, 13.0 more per game than the 62.1 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

