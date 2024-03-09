George Mason hosts Quinn and Richmond

Richmond Spiders (23-7, 15-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-11, 8-9 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Richmond Spiders (23-7, 15-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-11, 8-9 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays George Mason after Neal Quinn scored 21 points in Richmond’s 73-66 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Patriots are 13-3 on their home court. George Mason averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Spiders are 15-2 in conference matchups. Richmond scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

George Mason makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Richmond has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quinn is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for the Spiders. Jordan King is averaging 19.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

