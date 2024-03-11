Fidler scores 34, Omaha knock offs North Dakota in Summit League Tournament 73-72

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Frankie Fidler’s 34 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 3.2 seconds left, led Omaha over…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Frankie Fidler’s 34 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 3.2 seconds left, led Omaha over North Dakota 73-72 on Sunday in the Summit League Tournament.

Sixth-seeded Omaha plays No. 7 seed Denver in the semifinals on Monday.

Fidler, on the left side, dribbled toward the block where he picked up his dribble, reverse-pivoted toward the baseline and the pivoted back into the lane and dropped in the winner.

Fidler also contributed 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (15-17). Marquel Sutton finished 5 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Nick Davis had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 9 from the free-throw line.

The Fightin’ Hawks (18-14) were led in scoring by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 18 points. B.J. Omot added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for North Dakota. Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with 13 points and four assists.

Fidler scored 12 points in the first half and Omaha went into the break trailing 36-32. Fidler’s 22-point second half helped Omaha finish off the one-point victory.

