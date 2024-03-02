Colorado State defeats Wyoming 70-62

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Joel Scott scored 20 points as Colorado State beat Wyoming 70-62 on Saturday night. Scott…

Scott added five rebounds for the Rams (21-9, 9-8 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Stevens had 12 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Cam Manyawu led the way for the Cowboys (13-16, 6-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Wyoming also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Mason Walters. In addition, Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.

Colorado State led Wyoming at the half, 33-27, with Cartier (seven points) its high scorer before the break. Colorado State turned a three-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 43-32 lead with 16:27 left in the half. Scott scored 15 second-half points in the win.

